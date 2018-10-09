Trump Moves to Allow More Ethanol in Gasoline

President Trump is moving to allow year-round sale of gasoline containing a higher percentage of ethanol, satisfying campaign promises he made to the Farm Belt, while likely provoking a battle with the oil industry.

Italy's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets Despite Insecurity

Eni has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in BP's assets in Libya and plans to resume oil exploration there, the Italian energy giant said Monday.

Michael Strengthens to Hurricane

Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba and gathered strength as it steamed toward the Florida Panhandle, where it was expected to strike by Wednesday.

Hope Floats for Offshore Oil Drillers

The merger of Ensco and Rowan makes sense, but the rally in their shares so far this year is premature because there is no sign of improving rates for their rigs this year or next, despite higher crude prices.

European Developer Buys U.S. Offshore Wind Pioneer

Ørsted A/S said Monday that it would acquire Deepwater Wind, a leading U.S. offshore wind developer, from hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group.

Natural Gas Jumps As Cold Weather Approaches

Natural-gas prices settled higher, at an eight-month high Monday, as traders anticipated colder-than-average weather spreading across the Midwest in the next few weeks

Canada's Largest Oil Refinery Reports 'Major Incident'

A large explosion and fire broke out Monday at Canada's largest oil refinery, but the company operating the plant in Saint John, New Brunswick, said all its workers escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

Oil Falls Amid Reports U.S. Could Ease Restrictions on Iranian Crude Sales

Oil prices started the week under pressure, amid reports the U.S. could grant waivers to some buyers of Iranian crude when oil sanctions on the Islamic Republic go into effect next month.

GE Offloads Portfolio of Energy Investments to Apollo Global

General Electric said it is offloading a portfolio of energy investments to Apollo, as the troubled conglomerate continues to sell off pieces of its business it now views as ancillary.

Offshore Firms Ensco and Rowan to Merge

Offshore drillers Ensco and Rowan agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction, a deal the companies say will help them win business as the offshore oil market starts to grow again.