Oil Edges Up but Fails to Recoup Losses

Oil prices ticked up but remained near a two-week low amid a global equity rout and signs of rising crude supply.

IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said.

U.S. Strengthens Controls on Nuclear Technology Exports to China

The U.S. implemented heightened controls on nuclear technology exports to China. U.S. officials say the move follows Chinese attempts to illicitly acquire the know-how.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower From Highest Level in Eight Months

Natural gas prices settled lower, from eight-month highs, Thursday on concerns over broader financial markets and after a weekly storage report showed U.S. gas stockpiles rose slightly more than expected.

OPEC, Russia Hike Oil Output as Iran Production Falters

An increase in crude oil production in September by OPEC and its ally Russia more than made up for the continuing decline in Iranian output ahead of the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Reduce Activity

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected for the week ended Oct. 5 as refinery activity continued to slow down due to seasonal maintenance, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

Hurricane Michael Pummels Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael slammed ashore as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., toppling houses, trees and power lines in its path through the Florida Panhandle.

Westmoreland Coal Seeks Concessions From Retirees, Union Workers

Westmoreland Coal Co. and lenders wanting to take over the bankrupt mining company are seeking concessions from retirees and union workers as it looks to shed debt in chapter 11.

Germany Finds Local Coal Filthy and Irresistible

Though Germany has championed the use of clean energy, a number of German coal mines are expanding-as the few remaining residents of one Saxon ghost town can attest.

Big Oil's Bet on Natural Gas Is a Slow Burn

Big Oil is betting on natural gas as the fuel of the future-and working hard to make sure new projects deliver profits of the future.