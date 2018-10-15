Oil Edges Up but Fails to Recoup Losses

Oil prices ticked up but remained near a two-week low after a global equity rout and signs of rising crude supply.

IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said.

Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases By Eight in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by eight over the last week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Death Toll From Michael Rises to at Least 14

The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to at least 14 on Friday, as a clearer picture emerged of the storm's destruction from Florida to Virginia, which could cost more than $15 billion by one estimate.

U.S. Strengthens Controls on Nuclear Technology Exports to China

The U.S. implemented heightened controls on nuclear technology exports to China. U.S. officials say the move follows Chinese attempts to illicitly acquire the know-how.

OPEC, Russia Hike Oil Output as Iran Production Falters

An increase in crude oil production in September by OPEC and its ally Russia more than made up for the continuing decline in Iranian output ahead of the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Reduce Activity

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected for the week ended Oct. 5 as refinery activity continued to slow down due to seasonal maintenance, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

Westmoreland Coal Seeks Concessions From Retirees, Union Workers

Westmoreland Coal Co. and lenders wanting to take over the bankrupt mining company are seeking concessions from retirees and union workers as it looks to shed debt in chapter 11.

Germany Finds Local Coal Filthy and Irresistible

Though Germany has championed the use of clean energy, a number of German coal mines are expanding-as the few remaining residents of one Saxon ghost town can attest.