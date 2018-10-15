Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 05:55:33 pm
71.06 USD   -1.72%
05:26pOil Prices Waver On U.S.-Saudi Tensions
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:31pANOTHER VICTIM : U.S. Oil to China
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/15/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
U.S.-Saudi Tensions Boost Oil Market

Oil prices edged up on the back of mounting threats between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the suspected killing of a dissident Saudi journalist. 

 
Another Victim of the Trade Spat: U.S. Oil to China

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the continuing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers. 

 
IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases By Eight in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by eight over the last week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Death Toll From Michael Rises to at Least 14

The death toll from Hurricane Michael rose to at least 14 on Friday, as a clearer picture emerged of the storm's destruction from Florida to Virginia, which could cost more than $15 billion by one estimate. 

 
U.S. Strengthens Controls on Nuclear Technology Exports to China

The U.S. implemented heightened controls on nuclear technology exports to China. U.S. officials say the move follows Chinese attempts to illicitly acquire the know-how. 

 
OPEC, Russia Hike Oil Output as Iran Production Falters

An increase in crude oil production in September by OPEC and its ally Russia more than made up for the continuing decline in Iranian output ahead of the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Reduce Activity

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose much more than expected for the week ended Oct. 5 as refinery activity continued to slow down due to seasonal maintenance, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Westmoreland Coal Seeks Concessions From Retirees, Union Workers

Westmoreland Coal Co. and lenders wanting to take over the bankrupt mining company are seeking concessions from retirees and union workers as it looks to shed debt in chapter 11.

Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
