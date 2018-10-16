Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/16 06:46:06 am
71.81 USD   --.--%
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15Oil Prices Rise on U.S.-Saudi Tensions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Saudis Weigh Saying Journalist Was Killed by Mistake

The Saudi government is considering issuing a statement saying that rogue operatives killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by mistake during an interrogation gone wrong. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on U.S.-Saudi Tensions

Oil prices closed higher on the back of mounting threats between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia over the suspected killing of a dissident Saudi journalist. 

 
U.S.-Saudi Tensions Put Oil-Price Discounts Into Play

Preferential pricing for U.S. purchases of Saudi oil could dry up if tensions over the suspected killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi continue to escalate between Washington and Riyadh. 

 
This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run. 

 
Another Victim of the Trade Spat: U.S. Oil to China

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the continuing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers. 

 
IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases By Eight in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by eight over the last week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Strengthens Controls on Nuclear Technology Exports to China

The U.S. implemented heightened controls on nuclear technology exports to China. U.S. officials say the move follows Chinese attempts to illicitly acquire the know-how. 

 
OPEC, Russia Hike Oil Output as Iran Production Falters

An increase in crude oil production in September by OPEC and its ally Russia more than made up for the continuing decline in Iranian output ahead of the enactment of U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15Oil Prices Rise on U.S.-Saudi Tensions
DJ
10/15Oil Prices Waver On U.S.-Saudi Tensions
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15ANOTHER VICTIM OF THE TRADE SPAT : U.S. Oil to China
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15U.S.-Saudi Tensions Boost Oil Market
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.