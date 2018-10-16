Oil Prices Capped by Increased Supply

Oil prices inched lower as investors anticipate that Iranian crude lost to U.S. sanctions will be replaced by supply from other major producers.

Iberdrola to Sell Scottish Power Generation

Iberdrola has agreed to sell its Scottish Power generation business in the U.K. to Drax for GBP702 million in cash.

Saudis Weigh Saying Journalist Was Killed by Mistake

The Saudi government is considering issuing a statement saying that rogue operatives killed dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by mistake during an interrogation gone wrong.

U.S.-Saudi Tensions Put Oil-Price Discounts Into Play

Preferential pricing for U.S. purchases of Saudi oil could dry up if tensions over the suspected killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi continue to escalate between Washington and Riyadh.

This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run.

Another Victim of the Trade Spat: U.S. Oil to China

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the continuing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers.

IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said.

Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases By Eight in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by eight over the last week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Strengthens Controls on Nuclear Technology Exports to China

The U.S. implemented heightened controls on nuclear technology exports to China. U.S. officials say the move follows Chinese attempts to illicitly acquire the know-how.