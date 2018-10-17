Oil Prices Gain for Third Session in a Row

Oil prices rose for a third straight session as a surge in stock markets led oil investors to resume their focus on tightening global supplies.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 400,000, according to a survey of analysts.

Iberdrola to Sell Scottish Power Generation

Iberdrola has agreed to sell its Scottish Power generation business in the U.K. to Drax for GBP702 million in cash.

Turkey Details Alleged Killing of Saudi Journalist

Saudi operatives beat, drugged, killed and dismembered a dissident Saudi journalist in the presence of the kingdom's top diplomat in Istanbul, Turkish officials said. President Trump warned against finding Riyadh "guilty until proven innocent."

Federal Judge Approves Musk, Tesla Settlements With SEC

A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private.

This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run.

Another Victim of the Trade Spat: U.S. Oil to China

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the continuing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers.

IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said.

Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Increases By Eight in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by eight over the last week to 869, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.