News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

10/18/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Oil Tumbles on Jump in Inventories

Oil prices dropped sharply as another large increase in U.S. oil inventories and volatility on Wall Street sparked concerns that global demand for oil is starting to retreat. 

 
Oil Inventories Climb as Refinery Tune-Ups Continue

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by a much-greater-than-expected 6.5 million barrels in the latest week, as many refineries remained partially shut for seasonal maintenance, government data showed. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

U.S. government data are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, which would be moderately above the average increase for this time of year. 

 
Iberdrola to Sell Scottish Power Generation

Iberdrola has agreed to sell its Scottish Power generation business in the U.K. to Drax for GBP702 million in cash. 

 
Turkey Details Alleged Killing of Saudi Journalist

Saudi operatives beat, drugged, killed and dismembered a dissident Saudi journalist in the presence of the kingdom's top diplomat in Istanbul, Turkish officials said. President Trump warned against finding Riyadh "guilty until proven innocent." 

 
Federal Judge Approves Musk, Tesla Settlements With SEC

A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private. 

 
This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run. 

 
Another Victim of the Trade Spat: U.S. Oil to China

U.S. oil exports to China have slowed to a trickle amid the continuing trade spat between Washington and Beijing, in an abrupt reversal that is upending global crude trade flows and forcing American producers to find new buyers. 

 
IEA Lowers Oil-Demand Growth Forecasts

Global oil demand will grow at a slower pace than expected this year and next amid economic risks stemming from trade tensions and higher oil prices, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Plenty of Oil, Just Not in the Right Places

Regional crude prices have diverged from global benchmarks even as supply fears over Iran sanctions intensify.

