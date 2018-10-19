Oil Prices Could Fall Further on Rising U.S. Oil Supplies, OPEC Says

Rising crude oil inventories and increased output in the U.S. could push oil prices down in the coming weeks, an internal OPEC report said Thursday.

Brent Crude Falls Below $80 as U.S. Inventories Grow

Brent crude fell below the $80-a-barrel threshold for the first time in nearly a month after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories.

Natural Gas Settles Lower

Natural gas prices ended lower after data showed last week's gas storage injection was slightly less than analysts were expecting.

Malaysia's Petronas Set to Buy 10% Stake in Giant Oman Gas Field

Malaysia's state oil company has agreed to acquire about a 10% stake in the giant Khazzan natural gas field in Oman, giving Petronas a toehold in one of the biggest fracking projects ever completed outside the U.S.

Oil Inventories Climb as Refinery Tune-Ups Continue

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by a much-greater-than-expected 6.5 million barrels in the latest week, as many refineries remained partially shut for seasonal maintenance, government data showed.

Iberdrola to Sell Scottish Power Generation

Iberdrola has agreed to sell its Scottish Power generation business in the U.K. to Drax for GBP702 million in cash.

Turkey Details Alleged Killing of Saudi Journalist

Saudi operatives beat, drugged, killed and dismembered a dissident Saudi journalist in the presence of the kingdom's top diplomat in Istanbul, Turkish officials said. President Trump warned against finding Riyadh "guilty until proven innocent."

Ultra Petroleum Still Fixing Balance Sheet

A $250 million deleveraging transaction fixes a potential default trigger for Ultra Petroleum but doesn't solve underlying financial problems amid sliding natural gas prices, according to a ratings agency report.

Federal Judge Approves Musk, Tesla Settlements With SEC

A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private.

This Isn't 1973 for Oil, But Don't Discount Saudi Ire

A repeat of the Arab Oil Embargo simply isn't credible, but even a slightly less-helpful Saudi regime could see a tight oil market get worse in the short-run.