Oil Drops to 17-Month Low

Oil prices hit a 17-month low as equity markets came under fresh selling pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

Saudis to Cut More Oil Than Planned as OPEC Drums Up Pact

Saudi Arabia plans to curb its oil output by more than it committed in a recent OPEC pact, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal that reveal the cartel's efforts to be more transparent about its production.

Former Alstom Power Executive Convicted as U.K. Wraps Nine-Year Probe

A former global sales director at Alstom Power was found guilty of conspiracy to corrupt related to a bribery scheme in Lithuania for contracts worth $273.5 million, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus Back EastMed Gas Pipeline

Greece, Cyprus and Israel said on Thursday they are ready to proceed with a U.S.-backed pipeline project that would transfer natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

Natural Gas Tumbles on Demand Woes

Natural-gas prices settled almost 4% lower Thursday on signs of weak demand.

U.S. to Remove Russian Companies Tied to Oleg Deripaska From Sanctions List in 30 Days

The companies-aluminum giant United Co. Rusal PLC, its parent EN+ Group PLC and JSC EuroSibEnergo, a Russian energy company-were put on the U.S. sanctions list in April because of their ownership or control by the Russian oligarch.

A Forgettable Year for Energy Stocks Takes Another Pinch

Some investors are skeptical U.S. shale producers can stem the tide, with many needing to churn out oil to remain profitable and boost supply to pay down debts.

Oil Demand Flashes Red, Sending Crude Prices Even Lower

It isn't just that there is too much oil sloshing around the world. All of a sudden, there are also fears of too little demand.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Less Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined by 497,000 barrels to 441.5 million barrels, less than expected, during the week that ended Dec. 14, according to government data.

Fight Brews in Houston's Port Over Energy Exports

U.S. energy exporters are wrangling with one of the country's busiest ports in Houston, saying its recent move to accept larger container ships threatens to constrict the shale boom.