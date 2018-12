Oil Rises by Most in Two Years as Wall Street Rebounds

Oil prices had their biggest one-day increase in more than two years Wednesday as a rebound in the U.S. stock market led to oil buying.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp. halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations.

Fuel Production Frenzy Spurs Lower Gas Prices

If the gasoline oversupply gets too large, it could force refiners to cut back on processing rates, reducing a key element of demand for crude oil and likely adding more pressure on U.S. oil prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 883, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Grants Iraq Sanctions Relief in Bid to Boost Business Deals

The Trump administration has given Iraq permission to buy Iranian natural gas without penalty for at least three more months, after pledges from Baghdad to buy American oil and energy technology.

Saudi Arabia: Heavy Lies the Oil Crown

By publishing a specific oil quota, Saudi Arabia is adding to output cuts announced at the OPEC meeting earlier this month, but it may have to absorb more pain.

Former Alstom Power Executive Sentenced to Prison in U.K.

A former global sales director at Alstom Power was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison following his conviction this week on charges related to a bribery scheme in Lithuania, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said.

Saudis to Cut More Oil Than Planned as OPEC Drums Up Pact

Saudi Arabia plans to curb its oil output by more than it committed in a recent OPEC pact, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal that reveal the cartel's efforts to be more transparent about its production.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus Back EastMed Gas Pipeline

Greece, Cyprus and Israel said on Thursday they are ready to proceed with a U.S.-backed pipeline project that would transfer natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe.

U.S. to Remove Russian Companies Tied to Oleg Deripaska From Sanctions List in 30 Days

The companies-aluminum giant United Co. Rusal PLC, its parent EN+ Group PLC and JSC EuroSibEnergo, a Russian energy company-were put on the U.S. sanctions list in April because of their ownership or control by the Russian oligarch.