Oil Declines in Volatile, Thin Trading

Oil prices fell in thin trading volumes because of the holiday season, with analysts saying low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels in data due Friday from the Department of Energy.

In Booming Oil Field, Natural Gas Can Be Free

American energy companies have spent billions of dollars in the past decade exploring for natural gas. But in parts of Texas and New Mexico, there is now so much of it that it is sometimes worthless.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp. halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations.

Fuel Production Frenzy Spurs Lower Gas Prices

If the gasoline oversupply gets too large, it could force refiners to cut back on processing rates, reducing a key element of demand for crude oil and likely adding more pressure on U.S. oil prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 883, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Grants Iraq Sanctions Relief in Bid to Boost Business Deals

The Trump administration has given Iraq permission to buy Iranian natural gas without penalty for at least three more months, after pledges from Baghdad to buy American oil and energy technology.

Saudi Arabia: Heavy Lies the Oil Crown

By publishing a specific oil quota, Saudi Arabia is adding to output cuts announced at the OPEC meeting earlier this month, but it may have to absorb more pain.

Former Alstom Power Executive Sentenced to Prison in U.K.

A former global sales director at Alstom Power was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison following his conviction this week on charges related to a bribery scheme in Lithuania, the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said.

Saudis to Cut More Oil Than Planned as OPEC Drums Up Pact

Saudi Arabia plans to curb its oil output by more than it committed in a recent OPEC pact, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal that reveal the cartel's efforts to be more transparent about its production.