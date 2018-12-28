Oil Jumps Amid Volatile Market Activity

Oil prices ticked up following equities higher after a volatile few days of trading for financial and commodities markets.

Natural Gas Slumps After Inventories

Natural-gas prices tumbled anew Friday after weekly inventory figures showed stockpiles fell slightly less than expected and well less than normal for this time of year during the week ended Dec. 21.

High-Paying Jobs in Nuclear Power Aren't Looking So Safe Anymore

Nuclear power workers who once could expect to be employed in the field for decades are having to plot new futures amid a wave of plant closings.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels in data due Friday from the Department of Energy.

Tesla Board Adds Oracle's Larry Ellison, a Booster of Elon Musk

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder.

In Booming Oil Field, Natural Gas Can Be Free

American energy companies have spent billions of dollars in the past decade exploring for natural gas. But in parts of Texas and New Mexico, there is now so much of it that it is sometimes worthless.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp. halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations.

Fuel Production Frenzy Spurs Lower Gas Prices

If the gasoline oversupply gets too large, it could force refiners to cut back on processing rates, reducing a key element of demand for crude oil and likely adding more pressure on U.S. oil prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 883, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Grants Iraq Sanctions Relief in Bid to Boost Business Deals

The Trump administration has given Iraq permission to buy Iranian natural gas without penalty for at least three more months, after pledges from Baghdad to buy American oil and energy technology.