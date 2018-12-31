Oil Follows Global Stocks Higher

Oil continued to take its cue from global stocks at the end of a volatile holiday trading period that has seen both equities and oil oscillate between steep losses and gains.

Shale Drillers Cut Budgets as Oil Prices Drop

Some frackers are scaling back next year's drilling plans amid weak crude prices, a quick reversal for an industry that months earlier expected 2019 to be a banner year.

Oil Finishes Higher, Moving in Tandem with Stocks

Oil prices closed higher after another volatile session featuring more swings alongside stocks and other risk assets.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 885, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Slightly

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined ever-so-slightly during the week that ended Dec. 21 while gasoline stockpiles increased, according to data released Friday by the Energy Information Administration.

Natural Gas Settles Lower After Inventories

Natural-gas prices settled lower Friday after weekly inventory figures showed stockpiles fell slightly less than expected and well less than normal for this time of year during the week ended Dec. 21.

High-Paying Jobs in Nuclear Power Aren't Looking So Safe Anymore

Nuclear power workers who once could expect to be employed in the field for decades are having to plot new futures amid a wave of plant closings.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels in data due Friday from the Department of Energy.

Tesla Adds Ellison, Musk's 'Close Friend,' to Board

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder.

In Booming Oil Field, Natural Gas Can Be Free

American energy companies have spent billions of dollars in the past decade exploring for natural gas. But in parts of Texas and New Mexico, there is now so much of it that it is sometimes worthless.