U.S. Oil Prices Rise, but End 2018 Down 25%

Oil prices rose slightly, driven by higher stock market prices on Wall Street. But U.S. crude prices ended the calendar year down 25% amid rising output from major oil producers and worries of an economic slowdown that could weaken oil demand.

Miners Cut Back in Largest U.S. Coal Region

Miners in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana are leaving more of the fossil fuel in the ground as prices fall for alternatives including natural gas.

Shale Drillers Cut Budgets as Oil Prices Drop

Some frackers are scaling back next year's drilling plans amid weak crude prices, a quick reversal for an industry that months earlier expected 2019 to be a banner year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 885, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Slightly

U.S. inventories of crude oil declined ever-so-slightly during the week that ended Dec. 21 while gasoline stockpiles increased, according to data released Friday by the Energy Information Administration.

High-Paying Jobs in Nuclear Power Aren't Looking So Safe Anymore

Nuclear power workers who once could expect to be employed in the field for decades are having to plot new futures amid a wave of plant closings.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 100,000 barrels in data due Friday from the Department of Energy.

Tesla Adds Ellison, Musk's 'Close Friend,' to Board

Tesla named two new independent directors including Oracle's Larry Ellison, a public booster of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the board has been under pressure to increase oversight of its outspoken founder.

In Booming Oil Field, Natural Gas Can Be Free

American energy companies have spent billions of dollars in the past decade exploring for natural gas. But in parts of Texas and New Mexico, there is now so much of it that it is sometimes worthless.

Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project

An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp. halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy, rekindling a border dispute between the two nations.