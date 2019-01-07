Oil Rises on Jobs Report, Wall Street Rebound

Oil prices increased for a fifth straight session amid rebounding stocks on Wall Street, a strong jobs report and hopes for a resolution to a U.S.-China trade fight.

PG&E to Shake Up Board

PG&E said it plans to shake up its board as it responds to concerns that it could face billions of dollars in liabilities related to the recent deadly wildfires in California.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unchanged as Refinery Activity Surges

U.S. inventories of crude oil barely budged for a second straight week, contrary to expectations for a fall, while fuel inventories rose more sharply than expected as refinery activity sped up, government data showed.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher Despite Bearish U.S. Storage Data

Natural-gas prices settled higher, fueled by a big rebound on Wall Street and despite a weekly report that showed U.S. gas inventories fell less than expected.

Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service

Williams Cos. said its Gulf Connector Project was placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline with global liquefied natural gas markets.

Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs.

American Midstream Receives Revised Buyout Offer From ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners has offered to buy common units in the partnership that it and its affiliates don't own already for $4.50 a unit.

PG&E Is Sued Over 2013 California Wildfire

Geysers Power Co., a unit of Calpine Corp., said a circuit breaker in a utility switchyard caused a fire that destroyed one of its power plants, causing it more than $20 million in damages.

Fracking's Secret Problem-Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast

A data analysis of about 16,000 locations operated by 29 of the biggest producers in Texas and North Dakota reveals that many are yielding less than their owners projected to investors. Such projections can create an "illusory picture."