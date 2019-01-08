Oil Rises on Saudi Pledge to Cut Exports

Oil prices edged up following six straight sessions of gains, boosted by Saudi Arabia's intention to cut its crude exports.

PG&E Shares Slump as Bankruptcy Fears Grow

The stock fell more than 20% as concerns mounted that California's largest utility might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection because of billions of dollars in liabilities tied to wildfires in the state.

Aegean Marine to Float New Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is headed toward an exit from bankruptcy after Switzerland's Mercuria Energy Group won a competition with U.S.-based Oaktree Capital Management to take control of the fuel supplier.

Saudis to Cut Crude Exports in Bid to Boost Prices, Cover Rise in Spending

Saudi Arabia plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, seeking a return to $80-a-barrel oil to cover a government-spending boost.

Elliott Management Proposes Buying Oil-and-Gas Producer QEP

Elliott Management has proposed to buy QEP Resources, as the activist investor said QEP's turnaround efforts haven't done enough to lift the oil-and-gas company's share price.

U.S. Oil Inventories Unchanged as Refinery Activity Surges

U.S. inventories of crude oil barely budged for a second straight week, contrary to expectations for a fall, while fuel inventories rose more sharply than expected as refinery activity sped up, government data showed.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes.

Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service

Williams Cos. said its Gulf Connector Project was placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline with global liquefied natural gas markets.

Petrobras's New CEO Promises to Continue Cutting Costs

Brazilian state-controlled oil giant Petrobras's new chief executive officer, Roberto Castello Branco, promised to continue the job of cutting debt, selling assets and reducing costs.

American Midstream Receives Revised Buyout Offer From ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners has offered to buy common units in the partnership that it and its affiliates don't own already for $4.50 a unit.