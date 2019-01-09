Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America.

PG&E Replaces Head of Electric System

A top executive overseeing the utility's electric division is leaving the company amid rising concerns about its financial health and safety practices following the recent California wildfires.

Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

Oil prices climbed for the seventh consecutive session, extending a recent rebound to start 2019.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Falling in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are projected to show a drop of 1.8 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 2.2 million barrels, in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

PG&E Shares Slump as Bankruptcy Fears Grow

The stock fell more than 20% as concerns mounted that California's largest utility might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection because of billions of dollars in liabilities tied to wildfires in the state.

Aegean Marine to Float New Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network is headed toward an exit from bankruptcy after Switzerland's Mercuria Energy Group won a competition with U.S.-based Oaktree Capital Management to take control of the fuel supplier.

Saudis to Cut Crude Exports in Bid to Boost Prices, Cover Rise in Spending

Saudi Arabia plans to cut crude exports to 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, seeking a return to $80-a-barrel oil to cover a government-spending boost.

Elliott Management Proposes Buying Oil-and-Gas Producer QEP

Elliott Management has proposed to buy QEP Resources, as the activist investor said QEP's turnaround efforts haven't done enough to lift the oil-and-gas company's share price.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes.

Williams Cos Gulf Connector Project Goes in Full Service

Williams Cos. said its Gulf Connector Project was placed into full service, further connecting its Transco pipeline with global liquefied natural gas markets.