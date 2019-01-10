ABB Bets Simplified Structure Will Cut Costs, Boost Profit

Industrial giant ABB is putting more power in the hands of its business leaders and reducing head count at its corporate office in a bid to boost its profit margin and cut $500 million a year in costs.

Oil Surges 5% on Saudi Support, U.S.-China Talks

U.S. oil prices technically entered a bull market, surging to a nearly four-week high as the Saudis pushed for higher prices and the U.S. and China appeared to make progress toward resolving their trade dispute.

Saudi Arabia Announces Increased Crude Oil Reserves in Rare Release

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia announced a slight rise in its crude oil reserves after an independent audit, the first time in decades the kingdom has released any of its closely guarded field data.

Saudi Aramco to Issue Bonds in Second Quarter

State-owned Saudi Aramco will issue bonds in the second quarter of 2019 and the firm will be listed 2021, the kingdom's energy minister said Wednesday.

Fuel Crisis Hits Mexico After Pipelines Are Closed

Mexico faced a mounting problem as gasoline shortages spread across the country after the government closed several fuel pipelines to prevent theft by organized crime groups.

U.S. Oil Inventories Decline Moderately

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 1.7 million barrels to 439.7 million barrels last week while gasoline and other fuel inventories rose sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

How to Keep the Lights on in California

PG&E's investors and customers are facing unpleasant choices to pay for the cost of wildfires, but there is a way to minimize and share the costs.

Utilities Speed Up Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants

The companies are accelerating the closure of coal plants, as wind and solar power become more economical alternatives and natural gas continues to be a cheap fuel for electricity.

Saudi Arabia Sells More Than $7 Billion in Bonds

Saudi Arabia priced a large international bond deal, drawing support from a roster of Western banks in the kingdom's first debt sale since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia Edges Toward Bet on Booming U.S. Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia is nearing a deal to invest in U.S. liquefied natural gas, a landmark decision for the kingdom which in the past had been a huge supplier of energy to America.