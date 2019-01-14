PG&E CEO Steps Down Amid California Wildfire Crisis

California's largest utility said Sunday that Chief Executive Geisha Williams was stepping down as it grapples with the growing political and financial fallout of its role in helping spark California wildfires.

The Merger That Made a U.S. Gas Giant Is Failing

Roughly a year after EQT bought Rice Energy to form the largest U.S. natural gas producer, the combined company has offered a cautionary tale-that in the fracking industry, bigger isn't always better.

PG&E Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now the Utility Faces Collapse

The largest utility in the drought-plagued Golden State has struggled to reduce fire risks. Its equipment keeps igniting blazes, threatening the company's future.

Mexico Reduces U.S. Gasoline Imports

Mexico has significantly reduced imports of U.S. gasoline since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office Dec. 1, as a government crackdown on fuel theft has jammed up distribution and caused widespread gasoline shortages.

OPEC Weighs a First-Ever Influence Campaign in the U.S.

Seeking improved relations with the U.S., OPEC is weighing a lobbying effort with a half-million-dollar price tag to try getting thought leaders to advocate on its behalf in the U.S.

Oil Falls But Logs Big Weekly Gain

Oil prices declined, ending a nine-session streak of increases as a retreat in U.S. stock markets reduced risk appetite and spurred profit-taking.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four the past week to 873 rigs, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Venezuela Misses $1 Billion Collateral Deadline to Protect Citgo

Venezuela failed to put up nearly $1 billion in collateral to ensure its U.S. crude refineries stay under state control as President Nicolás Maduro begins a new six-year term in office, a person familiar with the matter said.

SemGroup, KKR Team Up to Buy Meritage Midstream

KKR & Co. and SemGroup are teaming up on energy infrastructure investments in Canada and launching a new joint venture that will purchase an oil and gas pipeline company for $449 million.

Don't Take Stock in Oil's Rebound

The return of risk appetite has lifted crude oil and stocks in tandem, but the fundamental reasons to push oil even higher look iffy.