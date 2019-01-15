Mexico Reports Jump in Gasoline Imports Amid Supply Crisis

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday it is importing more gasoline to stem a growing fuel shortage that has led to long lines at filling stations and infuriated motorists.

U.S. Considers Harshest Venezuela Sanctions Yet, on Oil

The U.S. is evaluating whether to impose tougher sanctions against Venezuela's military and vital oil industry, a senior White House official said, as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections.

Oil Price Dips on Weak Chinese Data

Oil prices fell on the back of weak Chinese trade data, which provided a fresh signal the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires.

PG&E Bankruptcy Disclosure Prompted by New California Law

PG&E Corp. was prompted to disclose its intent to file for chapter 11 by a new California law that includes a novel provision requiring utilities give employees a 15-day heads-up before seeking protection and freezes for at least six months the utility's ability to potentially layoff workers after filing for bankruptcy.

The Merger That Made a U.S. Gas Giant Is Failing

Roughly a year after EQT bought Rice Energy to form the largest U.S. natural gas producer, the combined company has offered a cautionary tale-that in the fracking industry, bigger isn't always better.

After Sparking at Least 1,500 California Fires, PG&E Faces Collapse

The largest utility in drought-plagued California has struggled to reduce fire risks. Its equipment keeps igniting blazes, threatening the company's future.

Mexico Reduces U.S. Gasoline Imports

Mexico has significantly reduced imports of U.S. gasoline since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office Dec. 1, as a government crackdown on fuel theft has jammed up distribution and caused widespread gasoline shortages.

OPEC Weighs a First-Ever Influence Campaign in the U.S.

Seeking improved relations with the U.S., OPEC is weighing a lobbying effort with a half-million-dollar price tag to try getting thought leaders to advocate on its behalf in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four the past week to 873 rigs, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.