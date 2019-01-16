Parker Drilling Considering Alternative Proposal From Saba Capital

Parker Drilling Co. is evaluating an alternative restructuring proposal from hedge-fund firm Saba Capital Management, a lawyer for the company said.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Dropping in EIA Data

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show a fall of 2 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to have risen 2.3 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Oil Rebounds on Chinese Stimulus

Oil prices settled higher after Chinese officials said they would step up efforts to spur economic growth amid a slowdown.

Targets from 13 analysts and traders show U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have fallen by 2 million barrels, on average, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

PG&E Bankruptcy Threatens Wildfire Suits, Green Contracts

The expected bankruptcy filing has enormous repercussions for everyone from the homeowners suing the utility for California wildfire damages to the companies that furnish it with green energy.

Mexico Reports Jump in Gasoline Imports Amid Supply Crisis

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday it is importing more gasoline to stem a growing fuel shortage that has led to long lines at filling stations and infuriated motorists.

U.S. Considers Harshest Venezuela Sanctions Yet, on Oil

The U.S. is evaluating whether to impose tougher sanctions against Venezuela's military and vital oil industry, a senior Trump administration official said, as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections.

PG&E Prepares for Bankruptcy Amid Wildfire Fallout

PG&E plans to file for bankruptcy protection by the end of the month as the utility faces more than $30 billion in potential liability costs related to its role in sparking deadly California wildfires.

PG&E Bankruptcy Disclosure Prompted by New California Law

PG&E Corp. was prompted to disclose its intent to file for chapter 11 by a new California law that includes a novel provision requiring utilities give employees a 15-day heads-up before seeking protection and freezes for at least six months the utility's ability to potentially layoff workers after filing for bankruptcy.

The Merger That Made a U.S. Gas Giant Is Failing

Roughly a year after EQT bought Rice Energy to form the largest U.S. natural gas producer, the combined company has offered a cautionary tale-that in the fracking industry, bigger isn't always better.