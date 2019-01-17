PG&E Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares fell and then recovered Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing.

EPA Nominee Pledges to Further Ease Environmental Regulations

President Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency said he would continue to push the White House's deregulatory agenda and to issue rules that provide more certainty to businesses and states.

Analysts See 79 Billion Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week fell by 79 billion cubic feet -- much less than the average decline for this time of year, which would bring storage totals bearishly closer to the five-year average.

Oil Prices Edge Higher on Rising U.S. Stocks

Oil prices edged higher on the back of rising U.S. stock markets and despite a bearish weekly report that showed U.S. gasoline inventories are at their highest level in nearly two years amid declining demand.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Decline as Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell last week but gasoline and other fuel inventories rose sharply, according to EIA data. Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2 million barrels.

Parker Drilling Considering Alternative Proposal From Saba Capital

Parker Drilling Co. is evaluating an alternative restructuring proposal from hedge-fund firm Saba Capital Management, a lawyer for the company said.

PG&E Bankruptcy Threatens Wildfire Suits, Green Contracts

The expected bankruptcy filing has enormous repercussions for everyone from the homeowners suing the utility for California wildfire damages to the companies that furnish it with green energy.

Mexico Reports Jump in Gasoline Imports Amid Supply Crisis

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday it is importing more gasoline to stem a growing fuel shortage that has led to long lines at filling stations and infuriated motorists.

U.S. Considers Harshest Venezuela Sanctions Yet, on Oil

The U.S. is evaluating whether to impose tougher sanctions against Venezuela's military and vital oil industry, a senior Trump administration official said, as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections.

The Merger That Made a U.S. Gas Giant Is Failing

Roughly a year after EQT bought Rice Energy to form the largest U.S. natural gas producer, the combined company has offered a cautionary tale-that in the fracking industry, bigger isn't always better.