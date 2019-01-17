Oil Follows Global Stocks Lower

Oil prices fell amid continuing concerns that a slowdown in economic growth will curb oil demand.

In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.

China Won't Save the Oil Market

Chinese crude imports are up sharply in recent months. Investors shouldn't take that as a go signal.

PG&E Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares fell and then recovered Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing.

EPA Nominee Pledges to Further Ease Environmental Regulations

President Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency said he would continue to push the White House's deregulatory agenda and to issue rules that provide more certainty to businesses and states.

Analysts See 79 Billion Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week fell by 79 billion cubic feet -- much less than the average decline for this time of year, which would bring storage totals bearishly closer to the five-year average.

U.S. Oil Stockpiles Decline as Fuel Inventories Surge

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell last week but gasoline and other fuel inventories rose sharply, according to EIA data. Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels. Analysts surveyed had predicted crude stockpiles would fall by 2 million barrels.

Parker Drilling Considering Alternative Proposal From Saba Capital

Parker Drilling Co. is evaluating an alternative restructuring proposal from hedge-fund firm Saba Capital Management, a lawyer for the company said.

PG&E Bankruptcy Threatens Wildfire Suits, Green Contracts

The expected bankruptcy filing has enormous repercussions for everyone from the homeowners suing the utility for California wildfire damages to the companies that furnish it with green energy.

Mexico Reports Jump in Gasoline Imports Amid Supply Crisis

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday it is importing more gasoline to stem a growing fuel shortage that has led to long lines at filling stations and infuriated motorists.