China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S.'s Iran sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases.

Westmoreland Coal Seeks to Terminate Retiree Benefits

Westmoreland Coal Co. is seeking to break two union contracts and terminate retiree benefits totaling an estimated $329 million, saying dramatic cuts to its labor costs are needed in order to sell its coal mines to lenders and avoid liquidation.

Natural Gas Settles Higher Despite Narrowing Storage Deficit

Natural-gas prices settled marginally higher Thursday but shed most of their earlier gains after a weekly report showed the U.S.'s long-standing gas inventory deficit was shrinking due to a warm start to winter that reduced demand.

PG&E Shareholder BlueMountain Protests Bankruptcy Decision

BlueMountain Capital Management, a hedge fund with a significant stake in PG&E Corp. stock, has challenged the utility's board over a plan to resort to bankruptcy to tackle wildfire damages that the utility estimates could run as high as $30 billion.

In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.

Oil Declines on Worries Over Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil prices declined as investors worried about rising U.S. oil production and bulging inventories of gasoline amid sluggish demand that may point to a coming economic slowdown.

OPEC Production Falls as Saudis Slash Output

OPEC significantly dialed back its crude-oil production in December ahead of an official plan by the cartel to hold back output as part of an effort to rein in global oversupply and bolster crude prices.

China Won't Save the Oil Market

Chinese crude imports are up sharply in recent months. Investors shouldn't take that as a go signal.

PG&E Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares fell and then recovered Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing.

EPA Nominee Pledges to Further Ease Environmental Regulations

President Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency said he would continue to push the White House's deregulatory agenda and to issue rules that provide more certainty to businesses and states.