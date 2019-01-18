Oil Buoyed by Hopes for a U.S.-China Trade Resolution

Oil prices were higher, alongside global markets, which were bolstered by reports the U.S. was considering lifting some or all tariffs on Chinese goods to help resolve their trade dispute.

PG&E, Wildfires and the First Climate-Change Bankruptcy

The fast fall of PG&E after California's wildfires is a jolt for companies considering the uncertain risks of a warming planet

NGP Raises More Than $4 Billion for Oil-And-Gas Deals

The Irving, Texas firm, in which Carlyle Group LP holds a stake, plans to close its latest flagship fund soon, said people familiar with the matter.

China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S.'s Iran sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases.

Westmoreland Coal Seeks to Terminate Retiree Benefits

Westmoreland Coal Co. is seeking to break two union contracts and terminate retiree benefits totaling an estimated $329 million, saying dramatic cuts to its labor costs are needed in order to sell its coal mines to lenders and avoid liquidation.

PG&E Shareholder BlueMountain Protests Bankruptcy Decision

BlueMountain Capital Management, a hedge fund with a significant stake in PG&E Corp. stock, has challenged the utility's board over a plan to resort to bankruptcy to tackle wildfire damages that the utility estimates could run as high as $30 billion.

In Canada, Oil Output Cuts Pay Off as Prices Rally

Canadian crude prices have surged to trade at the smallest discount to U.S. oil in a decade, marking an early success for provincial-government efforts to cap supply and boost the country's income.

OPEC Production Falls as Saudis Slash Output

OPEC significantly dialed back its crude-oil production in December ahead of an official plan by the cartel to hold back output as part of an effort to rein in global oversupply and bolster crude prices.

China Won't Save the Oil Market

Chinese crude imports are up sharply in recent months. Investors shouldn't take that as a go signal.

PG&E Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim

PG&E shares fell and then recovered Wednesday as prospects dimmed that California politicians would step in to help the embattled utility avoid a bankruptcy filing.