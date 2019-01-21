Log in
WTI
01/21 01:16:52 am
53.98 USD   +1.09%
12:29aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/18Oil Reaches Eight-Week High As Production Falls
DJ
01/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

01/21/2019 | 12:29am EST
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 21 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the past week to 852, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Reaches Eight-Week High As Production Falls

Oil prices rose to an eight-week high, bolstered by hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute and signs of slowing global crude production. 

 
Death Toll Rises to 85 From Mexican Pipeline Explosion

The death toll from a massive explosion at an illegal tap of a gasoline pipeline in central Mexico rose Sunday to 85, and 58 people remained hospitalized, some of them in serious condition, authorities said. 

 
Schlumberger Says Shale Boom is Slowing

U.S. shale production is poised to slow this year as drillers reduce their budgets in response to lower oil prices, the head of the oil-field services company said. 

 
PG&E: The First Climate-Change Bankruptcy, Probably Not the Last

The fast fall of PG&E after California's wildfires is a jolt for companies considering the uncertain risks of a warming planet. 

 
NGP Raises More Than $4 Billion for Oil-And-Gas Deals

The Irving, Texas firm, in which Carlyle Group LP holds a stake, plans to close its latest flagship fund soon, said people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Market Will Test OPEC's Newfound Credibility

OPEC and its allies have published specific quotas to bolster confidence in the output cuts that went into effect this month, but there are reasons to doubt the cartel's resolve. 

 
China Offers Iran $3 Billion Oil-Field Deal

China's state-run energy giant is seeking to take advantage of waivers allowed under U.S.'s Iran sanctions even as two European nations have ended crude purchases. 

 
Westmoreland Coal Seeks to Terminate Retiree Benefits

Westmoreland Coal Co. is seeking to break two union contracts and terminate retiree benefits totaling an estimated $329 million, saying dramatic cuts to its labor costs are needed in order to sell its coal mines to lenders and avoid liquidation. 

 
PG&E Shareholder BlueMountain Protests Bankruptcy Decision

BlueMountain Capital Management, a hedge fund with a significant stake in PG&E Corp. stock, has challenged the utility's board over a plan to resort to bankruptcy to tackle wildfire damages that the utility estimates could run as high as $30 billion.

