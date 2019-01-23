Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries

Oil prices fell, pausing a recent recovery on fresh worries that slower global economic growth will lead to lower fuel consumption.

What Utilities Can Do to Strengthen the Grid

Hardening power networks against storms can cost billions of dollars and take years. But there are measures utilities can take to make their systems safer. Here are some of them.

EQT Rejects Rice Proposal to Shake Up Management

EQT Corp. said it would take more cost-cutting steps and form a board committee to review operations as shareholders including the Rice family seek a management shake-up following Rice Energy merger.

BHP Flags Productivity Hit, Copper Guidance Lift

BHP Group recorded weaker quarterly production of commodities including iron ore and petroleum and forecast a first-half productivity hit totaling $600 million because of disruptions to operations including a train derailment.

Pakistan Turns to Gulf Countries to Keep Economy Afloat

Prime Minister Imran Khan has opened a new chapter in Pakistan's long history of using its strategic position to win foreign support, turning to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have offered Pakistan over $30 billion in loans and investments, according to Pakistani and Saudi officials.

Death Toll Rises to 85 From Mexican Pipeline Explosion

The death toll from a massive explosion at an illegal tap of a gasoline pipeline in central Mexico rose Sunday to 85, and 58 people remained hospitalized, some of them in serious condition, authorities said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 21 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 21 in the past week to 852, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Schlumberger Says Shale Boom is Slowing

U.S. shale production is poised to slow this year as drillers reduce their budgets in response to lower oil prices, the head of the oil-field services company said.

PG&E: The First Climate-Change Bankruptcy, Probably Not the Last

The fast fall of PG&E after California's wildfires is a jolt for companies considering the uncertain risks of a warming planet.

NGP Raises More Than $4 Billion for Oil-And-Gas Deals

The Irving, Texas firm, in which Carlyle Group LP holds a stake, plans to close its latest flagship fund soon, said people familiar with the matter.