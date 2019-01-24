China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

Hydro One and Avista Terminate Deal

Hydro One has terminated its planned purchase of Avista after the deal encountered multiple regulatory setbacks in the U.S.

Parker Drilling Pushes Ahead With Creditor-Backed Chapter 11 Plan

Parker Drilling Co. has received authorization to solicit creditor votes on its pending debt-cutting plan that would swap out bond debt and raise new equity in exchange for handing control of the drilling rig and services provider to senior bondholders.

Private-Equity-Backed Oil Company's Bid Rejected by Petrobras

The Brazilian oil company rejected a bid from Brazilian energy business Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas, backed by EIG Global Energy Partners.

All American Oil & Gas Proposes Sale to Lender

All American Oil & Gas Inc., blaming the recent drop in energy prices, has negotiated a purchase offer with its biggest lender instead of using the bankruptcy process to reorganize under its existing owners.

FirstEnergy Solutions Strikes Chapter 11 Exit Deal

FirstEnergy Corp.'s bankrupt power generation business reached a settlement to exit chapter 11, pay some top-ranking creditors in full and turn other bondholders into shareholders.

Biotech Firm Files to Go Public With Workaround Amid IPO Freeze

Gossamer Bio has filed to go public using a rare workaround that would let it wriggle into the public markets in the midst of the government shutdown, and an energy company is likely to make the same move soon.

U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Global Slowdown Fears

Oil prices fell as investors remained focused on global economic-growth concerns and how a slowdown might put a dent in demand for oil.

U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Likely to Drop in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decline by 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to rise by 2.7 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Analysts See 145 Billion Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week declined less than the average decline for this time of year, which could further chip away a storage deficit that has helped prop up prices for many months.