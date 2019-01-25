PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze.

BlueMountain Seeks to Replace PG&E's Board

A hedge fund that recently raised its stake in PG&E Corp.'s stock is pushing to oust the California utility's board of directors and says the shares, now trading around $14, could be worth more than $50 with the right corporate governance.

U.S. Oil Prices Get Boost From Venezuelan Political Crisis

Oil prices ticked up after coming under heavy selling pressure this week, helped by further potential risks to Venezuelan crude supply.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week as refinery activity slowed down more than analysts were expecting, according to data Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Higher as U.S. Inventory Shrinks

Natural-gas prices settled higher Thursday after data showed gas in storage declined last week at double the previous week's rate, following a burst of cold weather that is boosting heating-related demand for gas.

China's Slowdown Is a Drag for Fuel Refiners

An economic slowdown will curb China's appetite for gasoline this year. That could mean a flood of exports to the rest of Asia, further pressuring regional refiners' margins.

Hydro One and Avista Terminate Deal

Hydro One has terminated its planned purchase of Avista after the deal encountered multiple regulatory setbacks in the U.S.

Parker Drilling Pushes Ahead With Creditor-Backed Chapter 11 Plan

Parker Drilling Co. has received authorization to solicit creditor votes on its pending debt-cutting plan that would swap out bond debt and raise new equity in exchange for handing control of the drilling rig and services provider to senior bondholders.

Private-Equity-Backed Oil Company's Bid Rejected by Petrobras

The Brazilian oil company rejected a bid from Brazilian energy business Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas, backed by EIG Global Energy Partners.

All American Oil & Gas Proposes Sale to Lender

All American Oil & Gas Inc., blaming the recent drop in energy prices, has negotiated a purchase offer with its biggest lender instead of using the bankruptcy process to reorganize under its existing owners.