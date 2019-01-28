RWE Warns Against German Exit From Coal

Proposals to phase out lignite and hard-coal-fired power plants in Germany would have "far-reaching consequences" for the German energy sector and for RWE, the company warned.

Drillers Are Easing Off the Gas

Some of the companies responsible for flooding the U.S. with natural gas are dialing back on drilling amid worries that supplies are outpacing demand and potentially sending already depressed prices into a tailspin.

Google, Amazon Seek Foothold in Electricity as Home Automation Grows

Google and Amazon.com are seeking ways to expand smart speakers, internet-connected thermostats and other devices to harvest data about consumers' energy use.

Albert J. Dunlap, Cost-Slashing Sunbeam CEO, Dies at Age 81

Albert J. Dunlap, who earned the nickname "Chainsaw Al" for eliminating thousands of jobs before getting the ax himself as CEO of Sunbeam, died Friday at the age of 81.

Westmoreland Coal, Lenders Strike Deal With Creditors Committee

Westmoreland Coal Co. and lenders poised to acquire its mines out of bankruptcy have struck a deal with the committee representing its unsecured creditors, averting a potential fight over the company's plan for exiting chapter 11.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose By 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 862, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil Rises as Supply Concerns Outweigh Rising Stockpiles

Oil prices rose as the market weighed potential risks to Venezuela's crude supplies and signs of rising U.S. stockpiles.

PG&E Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Fire

Investigators said the Tubbs Fire was caused by a private electrical system near a residential structure, ending speculation that PG&E might have been liable for the blaze.

BlueMountain Seeks to Replace PG&E's Board

A hedge fund that recently raised its stake in PG&E Corp.'s stock is pushing to oust the California utility's board of directors and says the shares, now trading around $14, could be worth more than $50 with the right corporate governance.

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose sharply last week as refinery activity slowed down more than analysts were expecting, according to data Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.