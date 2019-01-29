U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

The possibility of lower supply from Venezuela helped oil prices stabilize following Monday's drop.

PG&E Files for Bankruptcy After California Wildfires

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it struggles with potential liabilities from its role in California's wildfires, triggering one of the most complex reorganization cases in years.

PG&E Bankruptcy to Be Fee Bonanza

PG&E's bankruptcy to deal with liabilities from California wildfires will be long and costly-and it may bring little relief from legal troubles stemming from its safety record.

Total Makes Major Gas Discovery

Total said it had made a significant gas and condensate discovery on the Glengorm offshore prospect in the U.K.'s North Sea.

U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas.

RWE Warns Against German Exit From Coal

Proposals to phase out lignite and hard-coal-fired power plants in Germany would have "far-reaching consequences" for the German energy sector and for RWE, the company warned.

Drillers Are Easing Off the Gas

Some of the companies responsible for flooding the U.S. with natural gas are dialing back on drilling amid worries that supplies are outpacing demand and potentially sending already depressed prices into a tailspin.

Google, Amazon Seek Foothold in Electricity as Home Automation Grows

Google and Amazon.com are seeking ways to expand smart speakers, internet-connected thermostats and other devices to harvest data about consumers' energy use.

Albert J. Dunlap, Cost-Slashing Sunbeam CEO, Dies at Age 81

Albert J. Dunlap, who earned the nickname "Chainsaw Al" for eliminating thousands of jobs before getting the ax himself as CEO of Sunbeam, died Friday at the age of 81.

Westmoreland Coal, Lenders Strike Deal With Creditors Committee

Westmoreland Coal Co. and lenders poised to acquire its mines out of bankruptcy have struck a deal with the committee representing its unsecured creditors, averting a potential fight over the company's plan for exiting chapter 11.