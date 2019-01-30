Saudis Not Rushing to Respond to Venezuela Oil Ban

The kingdom aims to carry on with its plan to trim its oil supplies and avoid the risk of a global glut that followed U.S. administration's request for help after it imposed sanctions on Iran

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Rising

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show an increase based on data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

PG&E Files for Bankruptcy, Setting Up Complex Restructuring Case

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it struggles with potential liabilities from its role in California's wildfires. The process is expected to have wide-ranging implications.

Parker Drilling Strikes Deal With Stockholder Saba Capital

Agreement resolves a dispute over the terms of the company's chapter 11 plan

Total Makes Major Gas Discovery

Total said it had made a significant gas and condensate discovery on the Glengorm offshore prospect in the U.K.'s North Sea.

U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas.