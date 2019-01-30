Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

01/30/2019 | 12:16am EST
Saudis Not Rushing to Respond to Venezuela Oil Ban

The kingdom aims to carry on with its plan to trim its oil supplies and avoid the risk of a global glut that followed U.S. administration's request for help after it imposed sanctions on Iran 

 
Bankruptcy Filing Sets PG&E Up for Overhaul

PG&E set in motion what is expected to be a long and complex chapter 11 reorganization that will remake the sprawling provider of natural gas and electric service to 16 million Californians. 

 
Trading of PdVSA Bonds Comes to a Halt

Investors and banks have stopped trading bonds issued by Venezuela's state-owned oil company as they move to comply with new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on the energy firm. 

 
U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil

Oil prices advanced after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, potentially further hindering supply in the economically embattled OPEC country. 

 
Venezuelans Fear New U.S. Oil Sanctions Will Hit Them Hardest

New U.S. penalties are designed to choke Venezuelan oil revenue and oust the current leader, paving the way for better days, but many worry about collateral damage. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Rising

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to show an increase based on data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
PG&E Files for Bankruptcy, Setting Up Complex Restructuring Case

PG&E filed for bankruptcy as it struggles with potential liabilities from its role in California's wildfires. The process is expected to have wide-ranging implications. 

 
Parker Drilling Strikes Deal With Stockholder Saba Capital

Agreement resolves a dispute over the terms of the company's chapter 11 plan 

 
Total Makes Major Gas Discovery

Total said it had made a significant gas and condensate discovery on the Glengorm offshore prospect in the U.K.'s North Sea. 

 
U.S. Places Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant in a dramatic move designed to empower the opposition and cripple the government of President Nicolás Maduro by preventing the proceeds of U.S. crude sales returning to Caracas.

