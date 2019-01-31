Oil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies

U.S. oil prices jumped to a two-month high Wednesday due to Venezuela's continuing political crisis and a weekly report that showed U.S. inventories of gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks.

PG&E Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing

U.S. District Judge William Alsup found PG&E in violation of its criminal probation in a testy hearing in which he questioned the company's honesty and commitment to safe operations.

Judge Approves PetroQuest Energy Bankruptcy Exit Plan

A judge has approved oil and gas drilling company PetroQuest Energy Inc.'s plan to exit bankruptcy.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

Crude-oil stockpiles increased by 919,000 million barrels to 445.9 million barrels, and are now about 7% above the five-year average for this time of year, U.S. government data said. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by a hefty 3.1 million barrels from the prior week.

Analysts Expect 191 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week declined by 191 billion cubic feet of gas -- more than usual for this time of year -- which could widen a long-running storage deficit.

Once Powerful PG&E Has Few Friends Left in California Capital

In the hours following PG&E's filing for bankruptcy protection, California state political leaders have had very little to say about helping the once-influential utility.

Cloud Peak Energy Hires Centerview as Investment Banker

Coal producer Cloud Peak Energy has assembled a team to review its capital structure and restructuring options, and has sweetened an executive retention program created in November, in part because of "uncertainty" over the company's future.

From Beer to Casinos, Businesses Turn to Solar, Wind Power

Companies are fueling record investment in renewable energy, spurred by tax breaks and falling costs as well as climate-change concerns.

Fitch Cuts Mexico's Pemex Rating by Two Notches

Fitch Ratings downgraded the debt of Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos Tuesday by two notches, citing insufficient investment to restore declining production.

Saudis Not Rushing to Respond to Venezuela Oil Ban

The kingdom aims to carry on with its plan to trim its oil supplies and avoid the risk of a global glut that followed U.S. administration's request for help after it imposed sanctions on Iran