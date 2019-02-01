Vale in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims

The dam collapse has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead.

PG&E Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

PG&E Corp. won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion.

Venezuela's Citgo Weighs Bankruptcy, Other Options

Citgo Petroleum is considering various options, including filing for bankruptcy in the U.S., to protect its operations amid a fight between the Trump administration and Venezuela's ruling leftist government over control of the South American country's state-owned energy assets.

GE Cites Progress Toward Turnaround After Tough Year

General Electric said it was making progress in turning around the troubled conglomerate, after the company reported another quarter of weak profits in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit.

Elon Musk's Surprise Pick for Tesla CFO Is a Relative Unknown

Tesla's latest C-suite shake-up will thrust a 34-year-old relative unknown, Zach Kirkhorn, into the spotlight as financial chief of one of the most heavily scrutinized Silicon Valley companies.

U.S. Oil Prices Fall Amid Doubts Over China Trade Deal

Oil reversed earlier gains to end lower Thursday after President Trump said any U.S.-China trade agreement may have to be postponed, which sparked concerns of a weaker global economy and reduced demand for oil.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower on Lackluster Demand

Natural-gas prices fell to another four-month low Thursday after weekly data showed U.S. inventories of gas declined less than analysts' forecasts, which suggests demand isn't as robust as many expected.

Exxon Mobil to Reorganize Upstream Business

Exxon Mobil said it will reorganize its upstream unit, creating three new companies that will focus on the management of oil and gas assets, strategy development, and technical and research operations.

Mexico Cut Off U.S. Oil Imports as Fuel Ran Low

Mexico has stopped buying U.S. light crude oil under its new president, a decision that former government officials say has likely aggravated the country's gasoline shortage crisis.

Shell Profit Doubles in Boost for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell doubled its 2018 profit as strong crude prices and belt tightening have kept Big Oil on track to deliver healthy returns.