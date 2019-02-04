Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Hit Oil Market in Vulnerable Spot

The deepening turmoil in Venezuela is exacerbating a shortfall of dense crude oil, leaving fuel makers in the lurch and underscoring the limitations of U.S. shale.

U.S. Says Americans Can Buy Venezuelan Oil Until April 28

The U.S. will allow Americans to buy oil and oil products from Venezuela's state oil company until April 28, the Treasury Department said Friday.

Imperial Oil Rolls Back U.S.-Bound Exports, Citing Surge in Cost

Exxon Mobil's Canadian unit is scaling back the amount of U.S.-bound oil it ships by rail from the province of Alberta to nearly zero this month.

Duke Energy Broke Rules Designed to Keep Electric Grid Safe

Duke Energy faces a record $10 million fine from federal authorities for serious and pervasive violations of rules designed to keep the nation's electric system safe from physical and cyber attacks, according to a filing.

Oil Prices Reach Two-Month High on Lower Supply

Oil prices rose on Friday, bolstered by signs of falling global supply and strong economic data in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 in the past week to 847, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Big Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices

Exxon, Chevron and Shell shrugged off a plunge in oil prices in late 2018 and posted some of their biggest annual profits in years.

BP Board Supports Proposed Vote on Climate-Change

BP's board supports a vote on a proposed shareholder resolution requiring disclosure of more metrics on climate change.

Vale in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims

The dam collapse has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead.

PG&E Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

PG&E Corp. won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion.