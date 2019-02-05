Chevron Names New Finance Chief in Management Shuffle

Chevron Corp. on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives.

Venezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan crude exports are declining sharply as new U.S. sanctions push the country's oil industry closer to collapse, threatening a bigger impact on global markets than many experts anticipated, people familiar with the matter say.

Mohammed bin Salman Meets Resistance-From His Own Bureaucrats

Saudi Arabian officials are trying to stall the crown prince's economic overhaul, including the planned IPO of Aramco and an Uber investment. Dominant in many ways across the government, he is facing what one Saudi executive calls "passive resistance" from within.

Oil Falls From Two-Month High on Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell from two-month highs due to strong gains in the dollar amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to make additional interest-rate increases.

Imperial Oil Rolls Back U.S.-Bound Exports, Citing Surge in Cost

Exxon Mobil's Canadian unit is scaling back the amount of U.S.-bound oil it ships by rail from the province of Alberta to nearly zero this month.

Duke Energy Broke Rules Designed to Keep Electric Grid Safe

Duke Energy faces a record $10 million fine from federal authorities for serious and pervasive violations of rules designed to keep the nation's electric system safe from physical and cyber attacks, according to a filing.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 in the past week to 847, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Big Oil Companies Finished 2018 Strong Despite Plunge in Oil Prices

Exxon, Chevron and Shell shrugged off a plunge in oil prices in late 2018 and posted some of their biggest annual profits in years.

BP Board Supports Proposed Vote on Climate-Change

BP's board supports a vote on a proposed shareholder resolution requiring disclosure of more metrics on climate change.

Vale in Talks on Payments to Brazil's Dam Disaster Victims

The dam collapse has claimed at least 110 lives, with 238 more missing and feared dead.