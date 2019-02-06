Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

02/06/2019 | 04:16am EST
OMV Earnings Surge

OMV said that earnings almost doubled in the fourth quarter as sales rose sharply on higher oil prices. 

 
Oil Falls as Dollar Strengthens

Oil prices swung between gains and losses before finishing lower, hurt by a stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to weekly U.S. inventory data. 

 
OPEC Pursues Formal Pact Between Cartel and Russia

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a 10-nation group led by Russia to try to manage the global oil market, according to OPEC officials, in an alliance that would transform the cartel. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles increased by 1.4 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline supplies are expected to have risen by 1.2 million barrels. 

 
BP Profit Soars, Fueled by Higher Output

BP tripled its annual earnings and swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased output and higher crude prices, in line with other major oil companies that registered boosts on their balance sheets last year. 

 
Anadarko Hit By Rising Costs, Lower Oil Prices

Anadarko Petroleum boosted oil production in the fourth quarter, but prices fell, costs jumped and tax expenses weighed on results. 

 
Rosneft Profit Falls

Rosneft reported a 23% fall in fourth quarter net profit, which it blamed on lower revenues and poorer foreign exchange rates, but added that profit for the year more than doubled. 

 
Chevron Names New Finance Chief in Management Shuffle

Chevron Corp. on Monday named Pierre Breber as chief financial officer amid a shift of senior executives. 

 
Venezuela Struggles to Pump, Ship Oil After U.S. Sanctions

Venezuelan crude exports are declining sharply as new U.S. sanctions push the country's oil industry closer to collapse, threatening a bigger impact on global markets than many experts anticipated, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Mohammed bin Salman Meets Resistance-From His Own Bureaucrats

Saudi Arabian officials are trying to stall the crown prince's economic overhaul, including the planned IPO of Aramco and an Uber investment. Dominant in many ways across the government, he is facing what one Saudi executive calls "passive resistance" from within.

