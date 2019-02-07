Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production.

To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

PG&E may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.

Analysts Expect 247 Billion-Cubic-Foot Draw in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government data due Thursday are likely to show stockpiles of natural gas last week declined by 247 billion cubic feet -- much more than usual for this time of year as several days of extremely cold temperatures in the Midwest and eastern U.S. drove up demand.

Oil Prices Rise After Modest U.S. Supply Build

Oil prices pushed higher after two sessions of declines as weekly U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline rose less than expected amid stronger demand this year vs. last.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose and gasoline each rose less than expected last week, while refinery activity surprisingly sped up, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Past Five Years Were Hottest on Record, Scientists Say

The past five years have been the hottest in modern records, federal scientists said Wednesday, the latest in a series of warnings as House Democrats promise to combat climate change.

OMV Earnings Surge

OMV said that earnings almost doubled in the fourth quarter as sales rose sharply on higher oil prices.

OPEC Pursues Formal Pact Between Cartel and Russia

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a 10-nation group led by Russia to try to manage the global oil market, in an alliance that would transform the cartel.

BP Profit Soars, Fueled by Higher Output

BP tripled its annual earnings and swung to a fourth-quarter profit on increased output and higher crude prices, in line with other major oil companies that registered boosts on their balance sheets last year.

Anadarko Hit By Rising Costs, Lower Oil Prices

Anadarko Petroleum boosted oil production in the fourth quarter, but prices fell, costs jumped and tax expenses weighed on results.