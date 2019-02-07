Crude Prices Fall on Potential Rise in Libyan Output

Oil prices declined, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and signs that Libya could soon increase its production.

Natural Gas Prices Extend Losses

Natural gas prices extended losses as inventories declined less than forecast.

Vale Dam Auditor Told Police He Felt Pressured to Attest to Safety of Dam

An auditor of the Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse last month killed at least 150 people told police he felt pressured to attest to the safety of the dam.

Maersk Reports Offshore-Drilling Unit Earnings

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said that its Maersk Drilling unit swung to a full-year net profit in 2018 as the bottom line was boosted by $810 million from the reversal of part of 2017's impairment losses.

Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production.

To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

PG&E may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose and gasoline each rose less than expected last week, while refinery activity surprisingly sped up, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Past Five Years Were Hottest on Record, Scientists Say

The past five years have been the hottest in modern records, federal scientists said Wednesday, the latest in a series of warnings as House Democrats promise to combat climate change.

OMV Earnings Surge

OMV said that earnings almost doubled in the fourth quarter as sales rose sharply on higher oil prices.

OPEC Pursues Formal Pact Between Cartel and Russia

Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies are proposing a formal partnership with a 10-nation group led by Russia to try to manage the global oil market, in an alliance that would transform the cartel.