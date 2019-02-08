Congress Moves to Counter OPEC's Pursuit of Pact With Russia

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators rolled out a bill Thursday that would allow the Justice Department to sue members of OPEC for antitrust violations as the oil cartel looks to formalize closer ties with Russia.

Oil Prices Drop on Worries Over Global Demand

Oil prices declined, pressured by concerns about a global economic slowdown and uncertainty over the fate of the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Aramco Courts U.S. Investors Ahead of Debt Sale

Saudi Aramco executives traveled to the U.S. this week to court investors ahead of a potential $10 billion bond sale, reviving an idea to partially fund the acquisition of Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical firm.

Natural Gas Prices Drop as Inventory Decline Smaller Than Forecast

Natural-gas prices fell toward lows not seen in nearly a year Thursday after data showed a smaller-than-forecast drop in gas inventories last week.

Vale Dam Auditor Told Police He Felt Pressured to Attest to Safety of Dam

An auditor of the Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse last month killed at least 150 people told police he felt pressured to attest to the safety of the dam.

Maersk Reports Offshore-Drilling Unit Earnings

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said that its Maersk Drilling unit swung to a full-year net profit in 2018 as the bottom line was boosted by $810 million from the reversal of part of 2017's impairment losses.

Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production.

To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

PG&E may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Rise Less Than Forecast

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose and gasoline each rose less than expected last week, while refinery activity surprisingly sped up, according to data Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Past Five Years Were Hottest on Record, Scientists Say

The past five years have been the hottest in modern records, federal scientists said Wednesday, the latest in a series of warnings as House Democrats promise to combat climate change.