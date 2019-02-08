Oil Prices Struggle for Direction Amid Supply Risks, Economic Doubts

Oil prices were mixed as potential risks to Libyan supply were weighed against renewed concerns over a global economic slowdown.

SSE Warns on Earnings

SSE said earnings per share in 2019 will be lower than previously forecast, and said it's considering options for its SSE Energy Services business after the planned merger with Npower was scrapped.

Sasol Ups EPS Guidance

South Africa's Sasol raised its guidance on first-half earnings per share as a result of valuation adjustments.

Aker Posts Forecast-Beating Profit, Backs Guidance

Aker Solutions posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit and backed its 2019 guidance as signs continued of an industry recovery.

Congress Moves to Counter OPEC's Pursuit of Pact With Russia

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators rolled out a bill Thursday that would allow the Justice Department to sue members of OPEC for antitrust violations as the oil cartel looks to formalize closer ties with Russia.

Aramco Courts U.S. Investors Ahead of Debt Sale

Saudi Aramco executives traveled to the U.S. this week to court investors ahead of a potential $10 billion bond sale, reviving an idea to partially fund the acquisition of Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical firm.

Vale Dam Auditor Told Police He Felt Pressured to Attest to Safety of Dam

An auditor of the Brazilian mining-waste dam whose collapse last month killed at least 150 people told police he felt pressured to attest to the safety of the dam.

Maersk Reports Offshore-Drilling Unit Earnings

A.P. Moeller-Maersk said that its Maersk Drilling unit swung to a full-year net profit in 2018 as the bottom line was boosted by $810 million from the reversal of part of 2017's impairment losses.

Libyan Commander Seizes Shuttered Oil Field

A Libyan general has seized the country's largest oil field, according to officials, cementing control over one of the North African nation's key economic resources and increasing the likelihood the facility will restart production.

To Reduce Wildfires, PG&E to Pull Plug on Customers

PG&E may black out a larger swath of its California service area during wildfire conditions as it tries to limit the risk of its equipment starting deadly blazes.