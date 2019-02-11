Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/11 04:27:27 am
52.34 USD   -0.25%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:21aGalp Energia Meets Guidance Despite 4Q Net Profit Decline
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

02/11/2019 | 04:16am EST
Vale Denied Having 'Upstream' Dams Ahead of Deadly Accident

Vale had denied owning the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed last month and killed at least 150 people at one of its old mines in Brazil, underscoring the industry's reluctance to disclose information about such structures. 

 
Tesla Is Cranking Out Model 3s-Now It Has to Service Them

Tesla Model 3 owners face unusually long waits for repairs, a drawback to being a customer of an upstart company that has built a coveted luxury brand but is still learning some of the basics. 

 
Oil Prices Close Higher on Supply Risks

Oil prices settled higher Friday as supply risks outweighed concerns over a global economic slowdown. 

 
Fighting Near Libya's Biggest Oil Field Keeps Production Shut Down

Military clashes near Libya's largest oil field have made conditions unsafe and production isn't likely to restart soon, the country's National Oil Corp. said. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by Seven in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by seven in the past week, to 854, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
SSE Warns on Earnings

SSE said earnings per share in 2019 will be lower than previously forecast, and said it's considering options for its SSE Energy Services business after the planned merger with Npower was scrapped. 

 
Sasol Ups EPS Guidance

South Africa's Sasol raised its guidance on first-half earnings per share as a result of valuation adjustments. 

 
Aker Posts Forecast-Beating Profit, Backs Guidance

Aker Solutions posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit and backed its 2019 guidance as signs continued of an industry recovery. 

 
Congress Moves to Counter OPEC's Pursuit of Pact With Russia

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators rolled out a bill Thursday that would allow the Justice Department to sue members of OPEC for antitrust violations as the oil cartel looks to formalize closer ties with Russia. 

 
Aramco Courts U.S. Investors Ahead of Debt Sale

Saudi Aramco executives traveled to the U.S. this week to court investors ahead of a potential $10 billion bond sale, reviving an idea to partially fund the acquisition of Saudi Arabia's national petrochemical firm.

