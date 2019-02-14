Schneider Electric Beats Targets

Schneider Electric said net profit rose to a new record after beating its 2018 guidance, and it announced a new share-buyback program.

GE Power Has a $92 Billion Backlog. For the New Boss, That's a Problem.

The turnaround of General Electric depends on the revival of its core power business, a reversal that will require CEO Larry Culp to churn through a $92 billion sales backlog marred by low-margin projects.

Oil Climbs Despite Rising U.S. Crude Inventories

Oil prices rose Wednesday as investors shrugged off a report showing U.S. crude-oil inventories are at a 15-month high and focused more on rising U.S. stocks and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

U.S. Oil Inventories Jump as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 3.6 million barrels to 450.8 million barrels last week, more than expected, as refinery activity slowed down sharply, according to government data.

Portland General, NextEra Plan Energy Facility

Portland General Electric and NextEra Energy said they will build a new energy facility in eastern Oregon that will co-locate and integrate wind and solar generation and battery storage.

OPEC's 'Shock-And-Awe' Oil Cuts Boost Prices

Significant cuts in output by major oil producers are driving this year's crude price recovery, analysts say.

One Potential Beneficiary of U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela: Iran

The Trump administration's sanctions on Venezuelan crude complicate its effort to bring Iran's oil exports to zero. To avoid a price spike, Washington will likely be forced to allow some buyers to continue purchasing oil from Tehran.

The Weak Spot in the Oil Market That Traders Are Missing

According to Standard Chartered analysts, traders focused on China's crude demand may be overlooking a less conspicuous problem in Germany, where demand has fallen for nine straight months.

OPEC Production Falls Significantly on Saudi Output Cuts

OPEC significantly reduced its crude-oil production in January, making good on its latest deal to curb output and rebalance an oversupplied market, the oil cartel said.

Mexico Seeks to Revise Private Pipeline Contracts

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the Mexican government wants to revise natural-gas pipeline contracts with private companies under which the state-owned electric utility is paying even when it hasn't received fuel.