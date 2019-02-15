Oil Prices Rise Amid Confidence in OPEC Production Cut

The rally continued Thursday for a third straight session amid increasing evidence that Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers are making good on their pledge to reduce production.

Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump.

Natural Gas Prices Settle Lower on Small Decline in Storage

Natural-gas prices settled slightly lower Thursday after a weekly report showed a small decline in inventories last week because of warm weather that reduced demand for gas.

Aegean Marine Advances Bankruptcy Plan to Creditor Vote

A bankruptcy judge approved the blueprint of a plan the allows Switzerland's Mercuria Energy to take control of troubled fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

BP: Renewables and Natural Gas to Dominate Energy Growth

The vast majority of global energy supply growth is expected to come from renewables and natural gas over the next two decades, but steep investment in oil exploration and production will be needed to meet crude demand in 2040, according to BP.

PG&E's Bankruptcy Shows Blindspots in Green Investing

The bankruptcy filing by PG&E is the latest stumble by a company rated highly by environmentally focused investors, further exposing a weakness in a scoring system meant to measure risk for shareholders.

Power Struggle: Electricity Outages Hit South Africa Months Before Election

Less than three months before President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks a full term, Africa's most-developed economy is experiencing its worst blackouts in years, with households, businesses and key infrastructure left without electricity for up to nine hours a day.

Schneider Electric Beats Targets

Schneider Electric said net profit rose to a new record after beating its 2018 guidance, and it announced a new share-buyback program.

GE Power Has a $92 Billion Backlog. For the New Boss, That's a Problem.

The turnaround of General Electric depends on the revival of its core power business, a reversal that will require CEO Larry Culp to churn through a $92 billion sales backlog marred by low-margin projects.

U.S. Oil Inventories Jump as Refiners Hit the Brakes

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 3.6 million barrels to 450.8 million barrels last week, more than expected, as refinery activity slowed down sharply, according to government data.