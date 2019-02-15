Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

Oil prices neared a three-month high, building on robust weekly gains driven by signs of shrinking global supply.

Mexico Unveils Plan to Support Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unveiled a $5.2 billion rescue package for Petróleos Mexicanos, which the new government hopes would help stem the state oil company's bleeding and recover falling output.

EDF Earnings Miss Views

EDF said its earnings fell more than 60% last year, undershooting analysts' expectations.

Eni Adjusted Profits Rise

Eni posted a rise in adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter that beat a company-compiled consensus and proposed raising its dividend.

Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump.

Aegean Marine Advances Bankruptcy Plan to Creditor Vote

A bankruptcy judge approved the blueprint of a plan the allows Switzerland's Mercuria Energy to take control of troubled fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

BP: Renewables and Natural Gas to Dominate Energy Growth

The vast majority of global energy supply growth is expected to come from renewables and natural gas over the next two decades, but steep investment in oil exploration and production will be needed to meet crude demand in 2040, according to BP.

PG&E's Bankruptcy Shows Blindspots in Green Investing

The bankruptcy filing by PG&E is the latest stumble by a company rated highly by environmentally focused investors, further exposing a weakness in a scoring system meant to measure risk for shareholders.

Power Struggle: Electricity Outages Hit South Africa Months Before Election

Less than three months before President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks a full term, Africa's most-developed economy is experiencing its worst blackouts in years, with households, businesses and key infrastructure left without electricity for up to nine hours a day.

Schneider Electric Beats Targets

Schneider Electric said net profit rose to a new record after beating its 2018 guidance, and it announced a new share-buyback program.