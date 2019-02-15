U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. imposed sanctions against the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela SA and five top intelligence and security officials as Washington seeks the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro.

Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

Oil prices neared a three-month high, building on robust weekly gains driven by signs of shrinking global supply.

Mexico Unveils Plan to Support State Oil Company Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unveiled a $5.2 billion rescue package for Petróleos Mexicanos, which the new government hopes would help stem the state oil company's bleeding and reverse falling output.

Great Eastern Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Great Eastern Energy, which provides natural gas and electricity to about 54,000 customers in four northeastern states, sought bankruptcy protection Thursday after defaulting on its debt and plans to put itself up for sale.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by three this week to 857, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. The nation's gas rig count was down one to 194 in the past week.

Saudi Crown Prince Pivots to Asia After Criticism From West

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is embarking on a five-country sweep through Asia to improve ties with the East as the murder of a Saudi dissident and the Saudi-led war in Yemen continue to disrupt the kingdom's relations with Western powers.

EDF Earnings Miss Views

EDF said its earnings fell more than 60% last year, undershooting analysts' expectations.

Eni Adjusted Profits Rise

Eni posted a rise in adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter that beat a company-compiled consensus and proposed raising its dividend.

Tennessee Valley Authority Approves Closure of Two Coal-Fired Plants

A federally owned utility that oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South will proceed with closing two older coal plants despite opposition from local groups and President Trump.

Aegean Marine Advances Bankruptcy Plan to Creditor Vote

A bankruptcy judge approved the blueprint of a plan that allows Switzerland's Mercuria Energy to take control of troubled fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.