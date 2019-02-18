U.S. Puts Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. sanctioned the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant and five top intelligence and security officials and the Trump administration said it planned to deliver 200 tons of humanitarian aid to a border city in Colombia, intensifying its effort to ratchet up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

Oil prices neared a three-month high, building on robust weekly gains driven by signs of shrinking global supply.

Mexico Unveils Plan to Support State Oil Company Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unveiled a $5.2 billion rescue package for Petróleos Mexicanos, which the new government hopes would help stem the state oil company's bleeding and reverse falling output.

Great Eastern Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Great Eastern Energy, which provides natural gas and electricity to about 54,000 customers in four northeastern states, sought bankruptcy protection Thursday after defaulting on its debt and plans to put itself up for sale.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by three this week to 857, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. The nation's gas rig count was down one to 194 in the past week.

Judge Rules Westmoreland Coal Can Cut Retiree Benefits, Union Contracts

Westmoreland Coal has received permission to end retiree benefits and scrap its union contracts with workers at two of its mines after the company said it needed to make dramatic cuts to its labor costs to survive bankruptcy.

Saudi Crown Prince Pivots to Asia After Criticism From West

Mohammed Bin Salman's sweep through Asia comes as the murder of a Saudi dissident and the war in Yemen disrupt the kingdom's ties with Western powers.

EDF Earnings Miss Views

EDF said its earnings fell more than 60% last year, undershooting analysts' expectations.

Eni Adjusted Profits Rise

Eni posted a rise in adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter that beat a company-compiled consensus and proposed raising its dividend.

Aegean Marine Advances Bankruptcy Plan to Creditor Vote

A bankruptcy judge approved the blueprint of a plan that allows Switzerland's Mercuria Energy to take control of troubled fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.