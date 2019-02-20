Oil Edges Down as U.S. Shale Output Set to Climb

Crude prices slipped after the U.S. signaled rising shale output and as investors awaited news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Venezuela Opposition's Citgo Takeover Disappoints U.S.

U.S.-backed Venezuela leader Juan Guaidó named a new board at Citgo last week, but the appointments fell short of the independent board the Trump administration expected.

Glencore Begins Turn Away from Coal

Glencore will rebalance its portfolio toward commodities that support the transition to a low-carbon economy, limiting its coal-production capacity broadly at current levels.

Flynn Pushed Saudi Nuclear-Plant Plan Despite Warnings

Former national-security adviser Mike Flynn and others in the White House ignored legal warnings as they pushed a plan to build nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia, according to a House panel report.

OPEC Officials Say U.S. Sanctions Against Its Chief Won't Derail Plans

OPEC will continue to operate normally despite U.S. sanctions placed on the oil cartel's head, Venezuelan President Miguel Quevedo, officials said Monday.

U.S. Puts Sanctions on More Venezuelan Officials

The U.S. sanctioned the head of Venezuela's state-owned oil giant and five top intelligence and security officials and the Trump administration said it planned to deliver 200 tons of humanitarian aid to a border city in Colombia, intensifying its effort to ratchet up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

Mexico Unveils Plan to Support State Oil Company Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador unveiled a $5.2 billion rescue package for Petróleos Mexicanos, which the new government hopes would help stem the state oil company's bleeding and reverse falling output.

Great Eastern Energy Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Great Eastern Energy, which provides natural gas and electricity to about 54,000 customers in four northeastern states, sought bankruptcy protection Thursday after defaulting on its debt and plans to put itself up for sale.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by three this week to 857, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. The nation's gas rig count was down one to 194 in the past week.

Judge Rules Westmoreland Coal Can Cut Retiree Benefits, Union Contracts

Westmoreland Coal has received permission to end retiree benefits and scrap its union contracts with workers at two of its mines after the company said it needed to make dramatic cuts to its labor costs to survive bankruptcy.