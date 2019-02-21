Oil Companies in South Sudan Could Be Complicit in War Crimes, U.N. Says

Oil companies operating in South Sudan could be complicit in war crimes, as oil proceeds are funding the government-controlled security forces in the country's brutal civil war, the United Nations said Wednesday.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose By 2.6M Barrels, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show an increase of 2.6 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to fall by 200,000 barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Analysts See 165 Billion-Cubic Feet Drain From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles decreased last week by 165 billion cubic feet -- more than average for this time of year.

Heineken on Course to 70% Renewable Power by 2030

Heineken said it now receives 15% of its electric and thermal energy from renewables as it works toward 70% renewable power by 2030.

Glencore, the King of Coal, Bows to Investor Pressure Over Climate

Commodity trader Glencore said it plans to cap its coal output in line with a global transition away from high-carbon-emitting fuels, a sharp shift for a company that for years has been bullish about the commodity.

South Africa Bails Out Scandal-Struck Power Company

The South African government announced a $5 billion bailout of its troubled power utility as part of a tough national budget less than three months ahead of elections.

Oil Prices Reach Three-Month Highs on OPEC Cuts

Oil prices climbed to a three-month high on declining supply from OPEC and as investors awaited news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Venezuela Opposition's Citgo Takeover Disappoints U.S.

U.S.-backed Venezuela leader Juan Guaidó named a new board at Citgo last week, but the appointments fell short of the independent board the Trump administration expected.

Flynn Pushed Saudi Nuclear-Plant Plan Despite Warnings

Former national-security adviser Mike Flynn and others in the White House ignored legal warnings as they pushed a plan to build nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia, according to a House panel report.

OPEC Officials Say U.S. Sanctions Against Its Chief Won't Derail Plans

OPEC will continue to operate normally despite U.S. sanctions placed on the oil cartel's head, Venezuelan President Miguel Quevedo, officials said Monday.